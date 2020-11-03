Mesut Ozil already planning for his life after football 

Mesut Ozil will be leaving Arsenal at the end of the current campaign, and at 32, there is probably only a few years left for him to play if he can find a new team.

The German has now begun to plan his life after football and Mail Online reveals that he has joined forces with American venture capital fund Class 5 Global, as a strategic adviser.

The midfielder will likely not kick a ball again as an Arsenal player after he was axed from their registered squads for both the Premier League and Europa League.

However, Ozil’s plans to enter the venture capital market is likely to give him enough money to survive after football.

According to the Mail, the company is based in San Francisco and it strives to attract venture capital from investors for startups.

Ozil isn’t the only sportsman associated with the company as the likes of David Beckham and Serena Williams also have stakes in it.

The report claims that Ozil had already invested in the company earlier in his career after being persuaded by Kieran Gibbs.

Ozil revealed in a statement as published by Mail Online: ‘I am excited to shape and work on my post-football career while I am still actively playing football.’