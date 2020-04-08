Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are struggling for one simple reason reckons Paul Ince

Paul Ince has revealed that Mesut Ozil is the reason why Alexis Sanchez has struggled since he left Arsenal.

The Chilean had the best time of his career when he starred for Arsenal but he forced through a move to Manchester United in January 2018 and his career has gone downhill since that time.

He is currently on loan at Inter Milan, but he is still struggling to recapture the form that made United alter their wage budget to bring him to Old Trafford.

Several pundits and fans have slammed the Chilean for his lack of output since he moved to Old Trafford, especially in light of the £500k he gets per week.

However, Paul Ince has opined on why the player has struggled. The former Premier League star claims that Sanchez is no longer as productive as he was because he is missing the link-up play between himself and Mesut Ozil.

Ince said as quoted in the Express: “It’s a strange one when you talk about Alexis Sanchez because, when you look back at his Arsenal days, you’re talking about one of the Premier League’s best attackers. He was a great player there.

“We all know what happened next, but something that a lot of people overlook is Mesut Ozil – the reason Sanchez was so good at Arsenal was because he had Ozil next to him.

“As a pair, they just had this telepathy with each other, they instinctively understood each other, they knew the runs the other were going to make without looking.

“Most good things that Alexis did at Arsenal were connected with Ozil.

“And it works both ways, they made each other better – look at Ozil since Sanchez left, he’s not been the same player. Neither have.”