Mesut Ozil and Piers Morgan trade words on Twitter once again

Mesut Ozil and Piers Morgan have resumed their war of words on Twitter after the Good Morning Britain host accused the German of being the club’s Paul Pogba.

Ozil has been sidelined at Arsenal since March, yet he remains one of the club’s highest earners on £350,000-per-week.

Mikel Arteta used him initially, but the Spaniard soon realised the same thing that Unai Emery benched him for – a lack of effort off the ball.

Arteta no longer thinks of the German midfielder, and he wasn’t even registered by the club to play in the Premier League or the Europa League this season.

Ozil took to Twitter to post about the return of fans to the stadium with an image of himself in a game for the club, when stadiums were allowed to be packed full.

The German tweeted: “The feeling of having fans behind you… #grateful #bestfans #hardtimes”

Morgan responded by blasting him for being Arsenal’s Pogba, he tweeted: “Real Arsenal fans aren’t behind you. You’re our Paul Pogba – massively overpaid, massively under-performing, & shockingly overinflated sense of your own importance. #truth”

The war of words didn’t stop there as Ozil replied him with: “Piers, buddy, are you still bitter from the other day? It seems like you’re not a big fan of World Champions

“I wish you would see as good as you hear things”

Morgan fired back at the German with:

“Mesut, ‘buddy’, it’s a long way from being a World Champion to only getting a game on Play Station. Enjoy your day.”