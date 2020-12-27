Mesut Ozil could be on his way to Serie A next month

Mesut Ozil has been offered to Juventus according to TuttoSport.

The German has been sidelined at Arsenal this season as the club look to get him off their books.

They have been open to selling him for some time now, but his wage with them has proven to be a stumbling block.

He hasn’t played any football for them since March, and no doubt he would love for that to change next month.

Arsenal also wants him out of their team and the report says that they are willing to support the move.

The Old Lady want to reunite the German with Cristiano Ronaldo who he played with at Real Madrid.

Arsenal is reportedly prepared to pay some part of his wages if he makes the move to the Italian side.

The report says that he has been offered to the Italian champions before, but as things have changed, he is now being offered to them again.

Juve is lagging behind in the Serie A race and they will want to catch up with Milan, who are the league leaders, as soon as possible.

It remains to be seen if this deal will go through because the Italians are just one of a few teams that can afford even half of his wages.