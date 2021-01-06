Mesut Ozil deal agreed – according to Turkish TV source

So it looks like Arsenal fans can finally say goodbye to our expensive German midfielder Mesut Ozil, as a report in Turkey is saying that he has agreed a deal with Fenerbahce to play for them for the next three and a half years.
Sabah.com have been listening to the A SPOR Turkish Sport Channel, and they say that a deal has now been agreed and announced…
The report (translated by Google) says:
LAST MINUTE: News about the Mesut Özil transfer is coming one after another. World star Mesut Özil has been transferred to Fenerbahçe. First, after the last minute news transferred from A Spor screens, DHA also explained the details of the transfer. A 3.5-year principle agreement was reached with Mesut Özil, the dream of Fenerbahçe fans. Arsenal will pay the first 6-month salary of the 32-year-old star player. On another note, the house where Mesut Özil and his family will live in Istanbul has also been announced. Here are the details of the breaking news …
There were many rumours linking Ozil to the MLS side DC United, where Ozil has reportedly already agreed to open a coffee bar at their stadium, and there was also talk about help in marketing the M20 Leisurewear brand across the USA, but it seems that that is not now an option.
But I think Turkey was always the favourite destination, as Ozil and his wife, the former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, are right at the top of the celebrity tree in Istanbul and they are idolised by everyone, going as far as having the Turkish President Erdogam being at their wedding.
So, I need to publish this now, so I’ll leave any further discussion for the comment section…
I don’t understand this !
Why’d Arsenal pay his full 350k/week wages while he plays and enjoy football with another club?
Or maybe Arsenal just want to get his ‘toxic’ presence out the dressing room?
Arsenal must’ve had enough of his stunts on the media
It might be because he doesn’t want to leave until his deal expires and maybe Fenerbahce are not willing to take him unless Arsenal cover that payment.
He has beaten Arsenal mercilessly in whatever game they have tried to play on him, at least they won’t have to see his face while paying him his rights.
Good for him to go where he is loved and appreciated but it is doubtful if it’s good for us. Theoretically the “majority” of the fans should be happy and United with the “minority” now that he is leaving the club but it won’t be surprising if the hate is transferred to another players.
A good example is our ancient sage master Yoda who is now accusing our best player for the past 3 seasons of laziness.
Were the news true, this January transfer window would be the best window ever
You don’t say 🙈
Thank heavens if this is true.
We can now move on from this circus.
May be from now on we will get a bit of sanity at Arsenal Football Club.
Happy days 🤞😊
Hopefully he gets a nice loyalty bonus when he goes .
Oh Boy! Isn’t this – as yet UNconfirmed news, let us all not forget – a game changer! We don’t know the financial details for sure ye,t so best not to speculate on which club pays his wages though it APPEARS that we wil lbe paying, atvery least, the lions share.
But far more important, to my mind, is the thrill(IF confirmed) that this man will no longer be around our training ground to foster division and discontent. As such, his absence is a Godsend and will be a huge fillip to team AND fan cohesiveness and it means a new start can begin without this persons damaging presence being there in person.
More that that, it will cease the constant ludicrous requests from unthinking fans for him to be be recalled to our playing squad.
My personal reaction then, again provided it is confirmed: WHOOPEE!!!! I feel like I have won the lottery and our club has too!
As John says it is all speculation on his wages as I have read elsewhere that they are paying 87 thousand with us making up the rest.He is a distraction and it will be good just to finally end this saga.
I don’t think Ozil leaving will change Arteta’s inability to get trust and that human connection with the players. Wenger stayed far beyond his sell by date, but one important quality he had, for most of his royal reign, was the trust and humanity given and taken between him and his players. Arteta is a highly intelligent man but he needs to stop having grudges and to learn how to be empathetic to his players. To me, he seems like a cold fish.
Good news if Ozil finally leaves but for arsenal to be paying his full wages is nonsense.
If true, it should have happened a long time ago.
However, It is still the worse solution for the club. Paying 350k/week without return is simply dumb.
Incompetence in plain view.
I am not a lover of Turkish delight, but I could become a convert.
We wont be paying all his 350k will we? that’s ludicrous!! They should be paying half of it at the most…
So loan him, no transfer fee, pay all his wages for 6months then walks on a free with another signing on bonus before he gets his weekly wage!
Mesut your agent is top drawer & you my son will not be missed one bit. As much as I like him and followed him from Bremen, hes a mercenary and has took lump sums off Arsenal and held club to his tune the whole way.
Bad business from our part but a burden that will be gone for good from around the club. Bye Mesut.