Mesut Ozil deal agreed – according to Turkish TV source

So it looks like Arsenal fans can finally say goodbye to our expensive German midfielder Mesut Ozil, as a report in Turkey is saying that he has agreed a deal with Fenerbahce to play for them for the next three and a half years.

Sabah.com have been listening to the A SPOR Turkish Sport Channel, and they say that a deal has now been agreed and announced…

The report (translated by Google) says:

LAST MINUTE: News about the Mesut Özil transfer is coming one after another. World star Mesut Özil has been transferred to Fenerbahçe. First, after the last minute news transferred from A Spor screens, DHA also explained the details of the transfer. A 3.5-year principle agreement was reached with Mesut Özil, the dream of Fenerbahçe fans. Arsenal will pay the first 6-month salary of the 32-year-old star player. On another note, the house where Mesut Özil and his family will live in Istanbul has also been announced. Here are the details of the breaking news …



There were many rumours linking Ozil to the MLS side DC United, where Ozil has reportedly already agreed to open a coffee bar at their stadium, and there was also talk about help in marketing the M20 Leisurewear brand across the USA, but it seems that that is not now an option.

But I think Turkey was always the favourite destination, as Ozil and his wife, the former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, are right at the top of the celebrity tree in Istanbul and they are idolised by everyone, going as far as having the Turkish President Erdogam being at their wedding.

So, I need to publish this now, so I’ll leave any further discussion for the comment section…