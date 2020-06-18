Mesut Ozil doing his PR once again after failing to make the 20 man match day squad

Mesut Ozil seems to be on his way out of Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.

One of the obvious signs that Mikel Arteta might be preparing for life without the German is the Spaniard snubbing him for their game against Manchester City last night.

The Gunners had the privilege of naming 20 players for that game and could make five substitutes, but Arteta still couldn’t find space to add the former Real Madrid man to his team.

Ozil is on a huge salary at the Emirates and it would take some doing to get him out of the club particularly because teams will have limited spending power in the next transfer window.

However, the German seems defiant in his bid to see out his Arsenal deal even if he will not be used by the club.

After Arsenal’s game against Manchester City, he took to Twitter to plant his name right bang in the middle of the conversation once again.

That message seems fairly clear to me, he is basically saying no matter how you treat him he will stay at Arsenal and continue to pick up his ridiculous wage.

Surely the time is here for the club to just pay up his contract and shove him out of the door once and for all. There is no point keeping any player around that is surplus to requirements and who’s presence is now a total distraction.



