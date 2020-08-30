Mesut Ozil gives his reaction to Arsenal’s Community Shield win

Despite being left out of the Arsenal team that beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield on Saturday, Mesut Ozil has shown fine sportsmanship by congratulating his teammates.
The German has been frozen out of the Arsenal first team for some time now and it seems that there is no way back into the team for the former Real Madrid ace.
Mikel Arteta had been generous with him when he first became Arsenal’s manager and he was given lots of opportunities to impress.
The ex-Germany international, however, failed to take advantage of his chances and Arteta became frustrated with him.
He has now been axed from the Arsenal first team and he faces a tough battle in regaining his place.
The club is keen to offload him this summer, but he has made it clear that he will see out the rest of his deal which expires at the end of this season.
In his bid to show that he is still a part of the team and cares about them, he took to social media to congratulate the players that played for the Gunners in his place.
Ozil, 31, tweeted:
Congrats to my teammates 💪🏼💪🏼🏆 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö https://t.co/IfxpjY8J4j
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 29, 2020
He is hoping to fight his way back, but Arteta seems to have moved past him now.
This is exactly the sort of non article which tells us absolutely nothing of any actual news that gets fan sites a bad name. An article written for writings sake, which is frankly unworthy of the better site that this site is becoming , thanks to new and interesting writers . Not so here though.
The true sportsmanship is shown in the field of play, when Ozil helps his teammates to win games. Not by social media
He has literally just congratulated his team mates ,that is all .
I didn’t see you post anything yesterday and congratulate the team ,but as soon as there is a Ozil post you are straight on it .
Just surprised you haven’t mentioned Williams age and Arteta as a assistant coach .
Nice one, Dan 👍
Ozil wasn’t the only one congratulating the team!
Jon Fox, what is your problem? It’s an ok article that elicit response.
Don’t know why Ozil has lost interest in playing after taking his big contract. Seems like he’s prepared to pocket his wages throughout the season without playing. MA’s train has long left the station for him to rejoin
For Ozil, it’s all about his wages
Ozil has done nothing wrong… but bombastic “fans” like Fox hate him!
(Ozil has not lost interest in playing. The management want him out to get the wages off the books. Ozil knows this, and it is not his fault or problem.)
Ozil in the middle with the weapons now available will see us in the top five. If the new players in the books are half as good as Giroud in the air, there will proper use of Ozil, but those type of moves on the field are dangerous and should the role of a center forward. What Arsenal needs is someone like Giroud back in place of Laca. Even Giroud himself…)
But, hey carry on hating Ozil! That is what happens when there are “fans” who also hate Wenger!
Ignore the footballing side of things just for once :
This man oozes class when it comes to the way he conducts himself with regards to our club and his teammates.
His reaction to both the FA cup and Community Shield wins – no sulking, no negatives, just a message of congratulations to the players and club, is so full of class.
Good on you Mesut, I wonder if Guendozi will follow your example?
By the way, if all the negatives regarding this player are deemed suitable for “Just Arsenal”, why are the positive articles deemed a non article?