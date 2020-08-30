Mesut Ozil gives his reaction to Arsenal’s Community Shield win

Despite being left out of the Arsenal team that beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield on Saturday, Mesut Ozil has shown fine sportsmanship by congratulating his teammates.

The German has been frozen out of the Arsenal first team for some time now and it seems that there is no way back into the team for the former Real Madrid ace.

Mikel Arteta had been generous with him when he first became Arsenal’s manager and he was given lots of opportunities to impress.

The ex-Germany international, however, failed to take advantage of his chances and Arteta became frustrated with him.

He has now been axed from the Arsenal first team and he faces a tough battle in regaining his place.

The club is keen to offload him this summer, but he has made it clear that he will see out the rest of his deal which expires at the end of this season.

In his bid to show that he is still a part of the team and cares about them, he took to social media to congratulate the players that played for the Gunners in his place.

Ozil, 31, tweeted:

He is hoping to fight his way back, but Arteta seems to have moved past him now.