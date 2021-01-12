Mesut Ozil is “closer than before” to Fenerbahce

So the Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce saga rolls on…. Last night Mesut Ozil said in his Twitter Q&A that he definitely wanted to play for the Turkish giants before he retired, which was a clear indication that talks were getting more advanced every day.

Now we have had a statement from Fenerbahce’s president Ali Koc last night, which is saying a deal is “closer than before”. Koc told TRT Spor in an interview after Monday’s 3-0 win against BB Erzurumspor: “Mesut Özil is still a dream. Not a single person from Fenerbahce has not made a statement.

“There are issues between Mesut and Arsenal. We are closer than before.

“There is nothing finished. It may or may not end. It is in our hands to come out of the news as it is finished.”

Well, with those two snippets from yesterday, we can be assured that the negotiations are ongoing. I wonder if the bartering will go on until the very last day of the transfer window…