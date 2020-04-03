Arsenal News Latest News

Mesut Ozil joins Arsenal fans in social media attempt to bring back Serge Gnabry

Mesut Ozil might be on his way out of Arsenal but the German seems to still have the club’s best interest at heart with his latest gesture.

Ozil has divided opinions since he became an Arsenal star and he remains one player that some fans love to hate.

He has about 14 months left on his current Arsenal deal and he seems to have accepted that the club will not offer him a new deal, however, that hasn’t stopped him from trying to help the club.

Acting as an agent, the German seems to be trying to lure Serge Gnabry back to the club.

Gnabry left Arsenal before breaking into the first team fully and he has become one of Germany’s best players.

He scored four goals against Tottenham in London in the Champions League this season and followed that up with yet another two goals against Chelsea in the same competition before the suspension of the competition.

Arsenal fans have been looking for a way to bring him back and Mesut is doing his bit.

The German posted an image of Gnabry on his Twitter account with the Bayern Munich man wearing the Arsenal away kit.

Ozil captioned the post as cited in the Sun: “Once a Gunner – always a Gunner? @SergeGnabry”

The post delighted Gooners who posted a number of comments hailing the German for trying to bring his compatriot back to the Emirates.

  1. ThirdManJW says:
    April 4, 2020 at 12:29 am

    If Gnabry wants to take a huge step backwards in his career, and join us, I would welcome him with open arms!

    Reply

