Mesut Ozil leaving Arsenal in the summer is a pipedream

The chances of Mesut Ozil leaving Arsenal this summer are almost zero if you believe his agent Dr Erkut Sogut.

Speaking to Goal.com, Sogut spoke about Ozil’s charity work and lifestyle off the field of play, however, it was his comments about his German clients future that was particularly interesting.

“I think [Mikel] Arteta is a very good manager and he learned from the best coaches in the world. He was on the sidelines with Pep Guardiola for years and I think he knows what he is doing,” he said.

“Ozil is more than happy at the Emirates Stadium. He loves the club, he loves the fans and he loves the city. This is his seventh year as a Gunner and he loves being a part of the Arsenal community. That is his home.”

That sounds fairly convincing to me. I know that you cannot take anything for granted in football but that is a very strong comment from Sogut and in all fairness, makes sense.

From a financial perspective, Ozil knows he cannot get a better deal than what he has now and from a footballing point of view, what major club would sign him? Wherever he goes he would be taking a step down from Arsenal and he lives in London, one of the greatest cities on the planet.

There will be speculation and Ozil may still end up departing the Emirates in the summer but I would say it is very unlikely and he will be an Arsenal player for another season.