Mesut Ozil living in cuckoo land with his latest comments

Mesut Ozil is deluding himself if he really means what he is saying.

Mesut Ozil continues to divide the Arsenal faithful, though taking an unscientific view on fans opinions I would suggest that the vast majority cannot wait to see the back of the 31-year-old.

I was tempted to refer to him as the German playmaker as opposed to the 31-year-old but if there is one tag that does not belong on him, it is playmaker.

Anyway, Ozil has been discussing his future with The National’s Jon McAuley, a Dubai based media outlet and he came out with this beauty.

“After this season I have one more year, so after that, I will know because I can’t see the future. The thing I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let’s see what happens.

“What I know is that I will give everything for this club, for my teammates. We’ve had a difficult season, but we want to win games again, to take points, to maybe be in the top four at the end of the season.”

OK, where to start? Well, there is no chance he will be an Arsenal player after his contract runs down. It would not be justified on so many grounds and contribution to the team would be smack bang at the top.

How he can say he will give everything for the team is beyond me, if there is one player that fails in that department almost religiously, it is Ozil.

In fact, the only consistency we have had from him is his failure to deliver.

The headline will no doubt upset his few remaining supporters, that is their prerogative but as far as I am concerned, he really is living in cuckoo land if he thinks he has any sort of future at Arsenal after his ridiculous contract expires and he is kidding no one without blinkers on that he will give everything for the team.