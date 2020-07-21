Mesut Ozil move to Turkish giants derailed for obvious reason but his wife wants transfer

Mesut Ozil is one player that Arsenal wants to get rid of as soon as practicable. The German is the club’s highest earner after he signed a new deal at the Emirates in 2018.
He has struggled for form since he put pen to paper on that contract and his Arsenal career is almost certainly over with in terms of playing.
Mikel Arteta had given him another chance when the Spaniard became the club’s manager but Ozil didn’t return that show of trust with performances that Arteta was looking for.
He has entered the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and the club would be happy if a team came in to take him off their wage bill.
A new report from Bild claims that the World Cup winner has been approached by Turkey’s Fenerbahce, but he turned them down because they won’t be able to match his current Arsenal wage.
It claims that his wife, Amine Gulse, who is a former Miss Turkey is the driving force behind her husband’s move to Turkey as she hopes that they can return to their native country where he is adored by the fans and remains good friends with the President.
Ozil has become a controversial figure at the Emirates, and his current exile from the first team might drag on until the end of his current deal.
He does appear determined to collect every last penny of his wages no matter what.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s a mega star. So the big Turkish clubs would surely be able to make more than 350 K per week out of him, by selling his merchandise and using his image for TV deals etc
He still has massive followers outside Turkey, so the monetization potentials are almost limitless. Unless they don’t want to gamble with the commercial prospects of Ozil’s arrival
Why does everyone avoid the obvious fact that Mesut is not playing because he refused the COVID paycut..
He was given a chance with Ma. For how many games?? After that last pretender of coach had not allowed him playing time.
And how uncreative is our team but he doesn’t even make the bench
. What a joke.
It isn’t obvious to me at all. Why would Arsenal cut off their collective nose to spite their face? Either Arteta thinks Ozil is fit and able to start or he doesn’t.
I dont think it has anything at all to do with him not taking a pay cut but 100% due to his attitude and lack of desire to work for the team.
For a player that played 11 out of 15 games in all competitions when MA 1st took over and he registered 1 goal 1 assist doesn’t really add any value to you comment and the part about the non pay cut is just ridiculous. Another ozil fan boy that doesn’t have a clue or understand the direction the club is trying to move in the man is a lazy leach is the reason he doesn’t make the bench the sooner he’s out of our club the better and you can take a plane ride with him my friend.