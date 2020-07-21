Mesut Ozil move to Turkish giants derailed for obvious reason but his wife wants transfer

Mesut Ozil is one player that Arsenal wants to get rid of as soon as practicable. The German is the club’s highest earner after he signed a new deal at the Emirates in 2018.

He has struggled for form since he put pen to paper on that contract and his Arsenal career is almost certainly over with in terms of playing.

Mikel Arteta had given him another chance when the Spaniard became the club’s manager but Ozil didn’t return that show of trust with performances that Arteta was looking for.

He has entered the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and the club would be happy if a team came in to take him off their wage bill.

A new report from Bild claims that the World Cup winner has been approached by Turkey’s Fenerbahce, but he turned them down because they won’t be able to match his current Arsenal wage.

It claims that his wife, Amine Gulse, who is a former Miss Turkey is the driving force behind her husband’s move to Turkey as she hopes that they can return to their native country where he is adored by the fans and remains good friends with the President.

Ozil has become a controversial figure at the Emirates, and his current exile from the first team might drag on until the end of his current deal.

He does appear determined to collect every last penny of his wages no matter what.