Mesut Ozil next club being lined up when his Arsenal contract expires

Mesut Ozil has been tipped to make a move to MLS side DC United as a replacement for Wayne Rooney.

Rooney was DC’s superstar before he returned to England at the end of the last MLS campaign.

However, the Americans still need a top player to become their marquee signing and Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move to the team.

The German has been a poor player since he signed his current Arsenal deal two years ago and the Gunners have been looking to offload him.

However, his huge 350k per week wages have turned off several potential suitors and the current coronavirus outbreak could see that happen again when the transfer window reopens.

Ozil is determined to collect every penny from his Arsenal contract and has even turned down the club’s effort to institute a pay cut.

Express Sports claim that DC United wants to sign Ozil, however, the report also claims that the move is unlikely to happen until his current Arsenal contract expires.

This is because the Americans would struggle to pay his current wage and the German isn’t ready to take any cuts in any form.

Arteta will no doubt hope that Ozil returns from the suspension of football in fine form and see his contract out in style.