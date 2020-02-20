Mesut Ozil not included in Arsenal squad to take on Olympiacos but there is a very good reason why

Mesut Ozil staying home with his wife who is due to give birth.

Mesut Ozil will miss Arsenal’s game against Olympiacos in the Europa League as he hopes to see his wife give birth to their first child as reported on the BBC.

The German is one of Arsenal’s most influential and experienced players at the moment and he scored his first goal in over nine months for the club at the weekend.

However, he has been given permission to sit out the trip to Athens as the Gunners look to take a first-leg advantage from the Europa League last 32 game.

The birth comes just six months after he and Sead Kolasinac were attacked by knife-wielding hoodlums.

Ozil was with his three months pregnant wife at the time, but none of them was hurt.

His wife is former miss Turkey, Amine Gulse and one of the witnesses at their wedding was Turkish president, Recep Erdogan.

Ozil will be hoping that his goal against Newcastle at the weekend was a start of a fine run of form as he looks to help the Gunners secure qualification for European competition at the end of this season.

Arsenal will be looking to progress in the competition and perhaps win it which would enable them to qualify for the Champions League next season automatically.