Mesut Ozil on what life is like under Mikel Arteta in revealing interview

Mesut Ozil has taken another sly dig at former Arsenal boss Unai Emery after claiming that the team is getting better tactically under Mikel Arteta.

Ozil fell out with Emery when the Spaniard was Arsenal manager and he struggled to get into the team at the start of this season.

However, since Mikel Arteta was named as Emery’s replacement the German has gone from strength to strength and his work rate which has been under scrutiny under his former manager has been praised under Arteta.

Arteta has overseen a major improvement in Arsenal’s attitude and application and Ozil has come out to admit that the Spaniard’s regime is making them tactically better as a team and as individual players.

Ozil told Middle Eastern newspaper The National: “Everyone knows. Even the players – let’s say that after 60 or 70 minutes, if that player’s changing, everyone knows now in which position they have to play or how [the manager] wants to attack or make a lot of pressure on the opposite team. This kind of stuff.

“So, right now, everybody knows tactically that we’re improving. It’s just two months that Mikel has been here, and we have improved a lot tactically.

“Of course, now it’s hard times for us. It’s difficult to say because right now everything is not going well, but we know if everything is going well, if the confidence is back and if we take the right results, we will end in the top four, in the top five.

“We have to believe in ourselves, believe in us as a team, to do what the coach wants.

“We’re in a good way, you see it as well on the pitch, everyone enjoys, everyone is happy. As a player, you have to be happy to give everything on the pitch.”

Ozil seems to have been transformed into a different player under Mikel Arteta, However, he still lacks the assists that made him such a delightful player to Arsenal fans when he first moved to the Emirates.

Fans will be hoping that the team’s result will get better when they return from their training camp in Dubai.

An article from Jacob B