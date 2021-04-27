Mesut Ozil – Once a Gooner…

Love him or hate him- he is still a Gunner at heart!

Mesut Ozil may have departed Arsenal after a long drawn out war, but there is no denying that his heart is still with the club and always will be!

Fans were and always will be split on their opinion of the German, but one thing they cannot deny is his love for Arsenal and hatred for our North London rivals Spurs.

Given the opportunity, anyone who is anyone, namely fans, will always grab the chance to make fun of their rival teams where they can, but to see it from players is a more subtle and rare thing. Yet in turn is quite refreshing to see.

So after Spurs continued their 13 year wait to win a trophy, their not so shock defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Final thanks to an 82nd minute Aymeric Laporte goal ensured they are still waiting for their trophy cabinet to be opened.

And Ozil was one of the first people to congratulate Spurs on their wait, via his social media account, his dig did not go unnoticed:

The only thing Tottenham got away with was that it was only 1-0.

Now it would have been even sweeter if Jose Mourinho was in charge and they lost, but we already had the news he was sacked/left whichever makes him happy to say, but with or without Mourinho Spurs are still rubbish, and I know we have not been the best over recent seasons, but at least our trophy cabinet gets opened and filled every once in a while.

And I hope we manage to open it again at the end of this season to top it up with yet another trophy! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Forever in our shadows!

Shenel Osman