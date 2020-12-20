Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Everton

Mesut Ozil has been unable to help Arsenal on the field this season as he has been sidelined by the club, but he is still feeling connected to the team.

The German has not been registered by the Gunners to play in any competition for them in this campaign.

He has watched from the sidelines as his teammates have been on a poor run of form.

Arsenal’s Premier League performances have been dismal and their 2-1 loss to Everton last night is their eighth league loss of the season.

They are currently 15th on the league table and as close as ever to the relegation zone.

One thing that they are lacking is creativity, and Ozil is arguably the most creative player that is on their books at the moment.

The German has insisted that he wants to help and that he isn’t looking to leave the club.

However, the Gunners don’t seem interested in getting help from him despite the obvious need for his skills. As he watched his team lose again, he took to Twitter to react to the loss.

He posted a heartbreak and a crying emoji as a reaction to Arsenal’s latest defeat and some fans took to the comment section to ask for his return again.

💔😢 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 19, 2020

