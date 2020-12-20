Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Everton

Mesut Ozil has been unable to help Arsenal on the field this season as he has been sidelined by the club, but he is still feeling connected to the team.
The German has not been registered by the Gunners to play in any competition for them in this campaign.
He has watched from the sidelines as his teammates have been on a poor run of form.
Arsenal’s Premier League performances have been dismal and their 2-1 loss to Everton last night is their eighth league loss of the season.
They are currently 15th on the league table and as close as ever to the relegation zone.
One thing that they are lacking is creativity, and Ozil is arguably the most creative player that is on their books at the moment.
The German has insisted that he wants to help and that he isn’t looking to leave the club.
However, the Gunners don’t seem interested in getting help from him despite the obvious need for his skills. As he watched his team lose again, he took to Twitter to react to the loss.
He posted a heartbreak and a crying emoji as a reaction to Arsenal’s latest defeat and some fans took to the comment section to ask for his return again.
Having watched that midfield yesterday it’s obvious that we are missing creativity .
I’ve lost all hope that Ceballos will come good and watching him scrape his studs down Minas leg he should be shipped back off to Madrid ,if VAR hadn’t helped us out we could have been looking at a bigger loss .
Time to bring Ozil back Mikel ,that’s if he’s still in a job come end of January
We are in turmoil, the lowest we’ve been as the arsenal.I am sure though that we won’t be relegated.Its unbelievable, we are now in the relegation battle just like last season. Needles to say we have a problem in the management.Someone isn’t just doing the right thing for the club.
The moment I saw so many dead wood remain at the club after the Summer, l knew we will have it rough.Until we move on this spend forces including Ozil and recruite a new battalion, I am a very worried person.
This is not the way ozil should be threted, he should be given every support from the management as an arsenal player. So that to encourage big players to come to the club.
Ozil’s mind games will never work. When given a chance he doesn’t show that he’s connected to the team as you say. Let him rot there where he is. He’ll fool most of the people but he can’t fool us all the time
Once again, we have a fan who just doesn’t want to look at the situation.
Tell me, Armoury, what player have we currently got, who is capable of opening defences such as spuds, Leicester, Everton?
What exactly, does it do to have the major share of possession, without having a clue what to do with it?
Where is the creativity, the chances, the assists coming from? Ceballos? Willian?
Who have we signed to take the place of a player, who though on the decline, has more skill and who can change the course of a game in seconds?
Mind games?!?! Isn’t he just thinking the same thoughts as the fans? Unless you are happy with the situation being served up to the fans?
Let him rot you say… meanwhile the club are plummeting into a real relegation battle and playing the worst football in decades – it’s you who is being fooled by thinking that, having Ozil in the squad, would not change that dismal fact.
Ken As I said to Sean, in a post further down this thread, since Covid arrived in March when he played his final game in our shirt Ozil had been little but a passenger, creating and scoring virtually nothing for the last two seasons prior to him being dropped for good and ineffective well before that too. Why don’t you live in the present, not the long ago past?
And while we are at it, why do you choose not to see ANY of the ample evidence of his drastic decline in effectiveness from his peak back in 2014/15/16? You are choosing to live in the past, in a fanciful, long ago vanished scenario, that “once upon a time” WAS the case.
Ken1945
You are telling the truth, seeing, things as they are. Ozil is still and Arsenal player, could be in the squad from January and would be more likely to create goal scoring situations than our other bigger frauds. I am far from being an Ozil ‘fan’ but I am a realist. It is only a Kroenke/Arteta bout of self-harm stopping them using Ozil. Insanity.
Let him rot? Well in case you forgot the club is rotting while he is collecting 350k/week.
Is that a good enough price to satisfy your hate for the player?
Mesut is the only person who can transition from midfield to create a chance going forward into the final third with one pass… we cant do that over 90mins with 11 players on the pitch, where as even if hes playing bad at least creates chances by himself in those 90mins.
He is an attacker, a luxurious one at that but one none the less who wasnt bought to defend that’s why you build a very strong base with 2 CBS & 2 CMs to do their jobs and let Mesut do his.
Matteo another who should’ve been aloud to play and get back in the fold, he has abit of balls about him and that’s something we lack in abundance without Gabriel or Partey tbh and they have just arrived!
It’s no coincidence all this creative negativity around the club is the way it is since we didnt even replace the player who we froze out and needed like for like replacement.
Mikel needs to go, we need an experienced winner as much as I like Arteta its just not the time for him and needs more experience.
Sean, You write about Ozil in the present tense but were you a realist like me and many others, YOU WOULD KNOW TO WRITE IN THE LONG PAST TENSE.
The ample evidence from his three or four seasons prior to Covid back in March, when he played, mercifully too, his last ever game in our shirt, shows only too clearly how MUCH out of date your fanciful first two paragraphs are!
Perhaps you also think Queen Victoria is still the British monarch! Do let me know, by letter if necessary, as up to date matters so clearly distress you.
One pertinent question to the Admin: WHY IS THE REACTION OF A NON PLAYER AND DISCARDED SQUAD PLAYER CONSIDERED OF INTEREST WHEREAS THE ACTUAL SQUAD PLAYERS REACTIONS ARE NOT?
Of course the REAL answer, as most already realise, is everything to do with getting posts on this site and Ozil is a sure fire __winner in that regard- unlike in any other regard- so, as several hours have gone by today without the obligatory Ozil article, the Admins once again trot out their sure fire post gatherer, irrespective of the JA fatigue that this leech and his opinions causes us thinkers and realists.
I am not an Ozil ‘fanboy’ at all, let’s get that clear, but if he is not better than Elneny, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, then the world is crazy. This club and it’s manager are f***** up, in a hallucination. Ozil is still an Arsenal player. and he could get us a couple of extra points to keep us up, especially at the Emirates. I fear Arteta is a self-harmer football wise.