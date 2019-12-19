Mesut Ozil receives praise from international organisation for his China comments

Amnesty International praises Mesut Ozil for his comments on China.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has recently caused controversy after he criticized the Chinese Government for their treatment of the Muslim minority in their country.

His comments had angered China and they made that known by deleting his name from all internet searches in the country as well as refusing to air Arsenal’s game against Manchester City.

He has however been commended by Amnesty International who claimed that the world needed more people like him.

Amnesty International’s William Nee in Hong Kong, per Talksport said: “This is one of the biggest human rights crises in the world today. To have sports stars talk about this – it brings the message to a new audience.

“Uighur Muslims are being imprisoned simply for things like having long beards, having history of prayer, knowing someone who has gone overseas, or having a relative overseas.”

US Secretary Mike Pompeo has also come out in support of Ozil via Twitter

China’s Communist Party propaganda outlets can censor @MesutOzil1088 and @Arsenal’s games all season long, but the truth will prevail. The CCP can’t hide its gross #HumanRights violations perpetrated against Uighurs and other religious faiths from the world. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 17, 2019

However, not everyone has come out in support of the former German international. Arsenal has distanced themselves from his post and Yaya Toure has stated that he should focus on football.

While he is getting commendations from Amnesty International, his form for Arsenal has not been of the highest standard. No doubt some fans will be hoping that once a new manager is installed there will be an improvement in Ozil’s performances on the pitch.