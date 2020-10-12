Mesut Ozil rejects transfer despite wage increase

Mesut Ozil has turned down transfer offer to join Al-Nassr, after Arsenal agreed a £5 Million fee for his signature.

The German has fallen out of favour in North London since football returned following the Coronavirus pandemic, not featuring in a competitive match since.

The manager insists that the decision is down to the team not needing him, and he has most recently been excluded from their squad for the Europa League, signalling that he has likely played his last match for the club.

Despite Arsenal’s stance, the 31 year-old is believed to be refusing to exit the club, despite the offer of an increased offer to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, as reported by Mexican journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

🚨Al-Nassr 🇸🇦 💛💙 ofreció £5.000.000 al Arsenal 🇬🇧⚪🔴 por Mesut Özil y el club está dispuesto a desprenderse de él.

*️⃣Al alemán🇩🇪 le ofrecen un millonario contrato por dos temporadas, pero su intención es firme: por ahora no desea marcharse pese a que no es tenido en cuenta. pic.twitter.com/EXkiBxTVST — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) October 11, 2020

Ozil angered the club further most recently by offering to pay club mascot Gunnersaurus’ wage after the club made the decision to sack him.

The dinosaur has been a part of the club for over 20 years, and is believed to be held in high regard, as highlighted by the fans reaction to the decision taken by the club, with Paul Merson telling his column at the Daily Star claiming that it proves that Arsenal’s owners care more about money than the fans.

Ozil always insisted that he was going to see out his contract at the Emirates, but given the offer of an increased contract, and the fact that he is clearly unwanted in North London, has to pose questions about his integrity.

What could possibly be worth turning down the move?

Patrick