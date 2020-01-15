Mesut Ozil reveals the changes he has experienced under Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil hails Arsenal’s positive change under Mikel Arteta.

Mesut Ozil has come out to praise the impact of Mikel Arteta on the Arsenal team just a month inside his management career.

Most fans and pundits were sceptical when Arsenal turned to the inexperienced Arteta as their new permanent manager with many claiming they have made the wrong choice especially after Carlo Ancelotti joined Everton in the same period.

However, Arteta has overseen a significant improvement in moods and results with just a single defeat in his opening five games.

Ozil has started all the Spaniard’s five games in charge and he has come out to subtly take a swipe at their former boss, Unai Emery.

He claims that Arteta has returned them to the Arsenal way of playing and his management style has brought smiles back on the faces of the players.

‘It is basically getting us back to the old Arsenal virtues,’ he said, as quoted in the Mail.

‘Fighting and having possession, being in control of the game, having the ball all the time.

‘These are the things that he is working on with us and you can see it — everyone is smiling, laughing, enjoying their time — it has made us successful.

‘I think he is the right man at this club.’

‘He can show us everything he has learnt in his long career. He knows exactly what we need,’

‘He knows what to say to us, how to give us a positive attitude and how to make us successful.

‘I can see he is really hungry but at the same time he is also very down to earth.’

I see nothing wrong with these comments from Ozil, everything he has said is true, we can see that from the majority of the performances under Arteta.

Hopefully, this good atmosphere continues and no one, especially the big-name players, do anything to derail the good feeling currently at the club.