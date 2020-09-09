Mesut Ozil savages Tottenham to the delight of Arsenal fans

Mesut Ozil has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, but the German may have won himself a new set of fans today after savaging Tottenham on Twitter.

The German has been axed from the Arsenal starting XI for some time now and he only returned for the preseason game against Aston Villa last week.

He will be hoping that he impressed Mikel Arteta enough to earn a place in the team when the Premier League season resumes.

He may have earned some enemies with his recent bad press like refusing to take a pay cut when the team needed him to, but the German may have won a legion of fans back.

He made himself available for a Q&A session on Twitter this week and fans took the chance to ask him some of the questions that they had in mind as reported in the Sun.

The German tried his best to answer those that he could answer and one of them was a knockout blow to Tottenham.

A fan asked him if he will play for Spurs or retire and he replied:

“If I don’t want to win a cup, I should go there.”

That felt so good and Arsenal fans couldn’t help but respond, one fan said:

“I take it back, he’s well worth the £350,000 a week.”

Another added: “Give this man a statue already.”

Yet another added: “This guys a proper gunner and you lot want him out”

Yet another said: “Ozil just earned his spot back in one tweet”