Mesut Ozil sends a not so subtle message to Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of Arsenal and the club made it even clearer that he isn’t in their plans when they omitted him from their Europa League team, but the German wants Arteta to remember that he is still a good player.
He hasn’t played for the club since March and it appears that it will be the case until he leaves or his current deal expires.
While Ozil is struggling to get into Mikel Arteta’s team, it was not always like that. When Arteta was named the club’s boss initially, he backed Ozil to get better and he fielded the German in most of his team’s selection.
Ozil didn’t repay the faith that was placed in him and the Spaniard has relegated him to the bench again.
He didn’t play any games during Project Restart, and despite claiming that every player at the club has an equal chance to earn a shirt in this new season, Arteta hasn’t picked the German so far.
Ozil has now taken to twitter to show the manager what he might be missing.
A video compilation of Ozil’s display under the Spaniard was posted on Twitter by the user, OzilThings, and the German retweeted it with the caption:
“#startof2020 ⚽️💥 #throwback #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa”
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Shame it’s come to this really with Ozil ,but putting it all to one side I expect him to start against Man City ,couple assists aswell
😂😂😂😂
A hattrick of assist and a MOTM incoming
Cheers William, I enjoyed that 🙂
You claim Ozil never repaid Arteta’s faith in him, don’t you think he is being left out because of another reason rather than his performance on the field? So classless of Arsenal management. Ozil remains the most creative, most calculative and best passer in this current Arsenal team. Arsenal would be better with him in this current Arsenal team.
So you think Arteta is being told not to play Ozil. So Arteta according to you is a puppet and he is ok with being told who he is or isn’t allowed to play. REALLY!
@Reggie
To think that any of the midfield players MA has played are in the same class as MO, you must be having a laugh. Regardless of what’s being shown during training. So, something smells fishy here…
I think the situation is in the endgame now.
@Highbury Hero yes oo and some people like the Admin are always trying to do a time heist by publishing ozil article twice per day
“Another One” – DJ Khaled…😁
So what reasons necessitated Wenger(later years), Emery and Ljumberg to drop him also? Was it Ulghur or Wage Cut during their time?
Let’s be clear, Ozil past it, no more interested in football, he’s retired.
it doesnt matter. Wont be in EPL squad, wont play for us again. Bye bye Mesut