Mesut Ozil sends a not so subtle message to Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of Arsenal and the club made it even clearer that he isn’t in their plans when they omitted him from their Europa League team, but the German wants Arteta to remember that he is still a good player.

He hasn’t played for the club since March and it appears that it will be the case until he leaves or his current deal expires.

While Ozil is struggling to get into Mikel Arteta’s team, it was not always like that. When Arteta was named the club’s boss initially, he backed Ozil to get better and he fielded the German in most of his team’s selection.

Ozil didn’t repay the faith that was placed in him and the Spaniard has relegated him to the bench again.

He didn’t play any games during Project Restart, and despite claiming that every player at the club has an equal chance to earn a shirt in this new season, Arteta hasn’t picked the German so far.

Ozil has now taken to twitter to show the manager what he might be missing.

A video compilation of Ozil’s display under the Spaniard was posted on Twitter by the user, OzilThings, and the German retweeted it with the caption:

“#startof2020 ⚽️💥 #throwback #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa”