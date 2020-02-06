Mesut Ozil sends out a heartfelt message to Arsenal fans

Mesut Ozil takes to Twitter to celebrate his 250th game as a Gunner

Mesut Ozil has divided opinion among the Arsenal fanbase for some time now but one thing that can’t be taken away from the German is the fact that he is very talented.

He has struggled to make an impact recently but that hasn’t stopped him from making 250 appearances for the Gunners.

Ozil seems to have enjoyed every bit of his stay in North London since he joined the Gunners in 2013.

Arsenal has tried to offload him in the past two windows but having negotiated a poor deal for the club, they are stuck with the German because of the wages he earns.

It remains to be seen if Ozil will leave Arsenal soon, but one thing is for sure, he loves to be an Arsenal player.

He recently took to social media to send Arsenal fans assurances about his love for the club and that has gotten fans talking.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, the former Real Madrid man admitted that his relationship with the club hasn’t been smooth, but he insisted that he has enjoyed his time with them.

Yesterday I've played my 250th game for @Arsenal. We've had many ups and downs together, but I've never regret my decision to join this club. Thank you for all your support day in and day out ❤🙏🏼 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/2hGCMDUOgG — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 3, 2020

An article from Ime