Arsenal News Latest News
Mesut Ozil sends out a heartfelt message to Arsenal fans

Mesut Ozil takes to Twitter to celebrate his 250th game as a Gunner

Mesut Ozil has divided opinion among the Arsenal fanbase for some time now but one thing that can’t be taken away from the German is the fact that he is very talented.

He has struggled to make an impact recently but that hasn’t stopped him from making 250 appearances for the Gunners.

Ozil seems to have enjoyed every bit of his stay in North London since he joined the Gunners in 2013.

Arsenal has tried to offload him in the past two windows but having negotiated a poor deal for the club, they are stuck with the German because of the wages he earns.

It remains to be seen if Ozil will leave Arsenal soon, but one thing is for sure, he loves to be an Arsenal player.

He recently took to social media to send Arsenal fans assurances about his love for the club and that has gotten fans talking.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, the former Real Madrid man admitted that his relationship with the club hasn’t been smooth, but he insisted that he has enjoyed his time with them.

An article from Ime

Posted by

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Phil says:
    February 6, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    It’s been our pleasure having you Mesut and I personally look forward to the next 250 games

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      February 6, 2020 at 1:53 pm

      Nice one, Phil 🙂👍

      Reply
      1. Phil says:
        February 6, 2020 at 1:55 pm

        Thanks Sue- I’m sure everyone on this site agrees with us

        Reply
        1. Admin Martin says:
          February 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm

          I want to see the pictures when you catch a huge fish

          Reply
          1. Phil says:
            February 6, 2020 at 2:08 pm

            AdMart- firstly congratulations on the new Site Layout. As Lord Jon would no doubt say ABOUT TIME TOO.
            Secondly – I don’t actually fish but still saw the funny side to your comment. And to think that some believe you have no heart

        2. Sue says:
          February 6, 2020 at 2:25 pm

          😀 oh absolutely!!

          Reply
  2. Sean says:
    February 6, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    Love the new site lay out… had to take a second to make sure i was on the right page. Looking good!!

    250 for Mesut at Arsenal, nice touch too saying he never regretted joining the club after all the downs. Let’s see him put in a massive shift until the end of the season or maybe last 18months.

    At times its been a pleasure to watch him but at other times since he signed the huge contract hadnt really seen the best or most of him.

    Mesuts target this year should be winning the EL at all costs and get Arsenal back to the big stage under Mikel.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs