Mesut Ozil sends video message to the fans ahead of Premier League resumption

Arsenal will be one of the first teams to kick a ball when the Premier League resumes as we take on Manchester City in our rescheduled game next Wednesday.

Players of all the Premier League teams have been hard at work getting prepared to end this season and Arsenal will be looking to make a late charge up the league table as they seek another season in a European competition.

One of the players who the club would be banking on to give them a good performance when football resumes would be Mesut Ozil.

The German has been a divisive figure at the club for a long time now, but he will have another chance to prove that he is worth what he currently earns at the club when football returns.

The German recently took to social media to deliver a message to the club’s fans ahead of the restart of the season.

He posted a video of himself on Twitter