Mesut Ozil should be exiled from the Arsenal first-team next season if he doesn’t leave

Mesut Ozil has no meaningful role to play next season

Mesut Ozil has become something of a nuisance at Arsenal this season. The German is the club’s highest earner, yet he is also arguably one of the club’s biggest disappointment.

He earned his money and that is the only reason why the club agreed to pay him that much, however, I think it is time for Arsenal to cut their losses on him.

The Gunners have tried to get performances from him over the last two seasons but he doesn’t seem to be getting better.

I expect Arsenal to try and sell him again when the transfer window reopens, however, if we fail, we have to take him out of the first-team picture entirely.

The fact is, Mikel Arteta doesn’t have Ozil in his long term plan but the German will think he is foolish to walk away from such a lucrative salary.

I have settled it in my mind that he would be staying on next season, but what I won’t take is for Arteta to try and force him into his plans.

There are several options for Arsenal, the first option would be for the Gunners to loan him out and pay a portion of his wage.

However, an even more radical path would be exiling him from the first team. Arteta would have signed lots of players in the summer and a creative midfielder should be one of his incomings.

So he can build his team around his players and send the German away.

An article from Ime