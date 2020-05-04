Mesut Ozil shows his generous side as he donates to a charitable cause

Mesut Ozil has yet again donated money to a charitable cause just a few weeks after he turned down the offer to take a wage cut at Arsenal.

The former Germany international, whose origin is Turkish, has been one of the most divisive players at Arsenal for some time now, but no one can question his charitable side as he continues to give to charity, especially for Islamic causes.

The 31-year-old has recently donated £80k to help Muslims that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak reports the Sun.

The aid is to provide food and other relief materials to Muslims who have been affected by the pandemic throughout the holy month.

He expects it to cater for about 16,000 people and enhance Ozil’s reputation as a generous donor.

The midfielder has been a strong supporter of his faith and he recently criticised China over its treatment of a Muslim minority group in the country.

He, however, refused to help Arsenal by taking a pay cut when the club asked their players to help the club out in the face of tremendous losses.

This didn’t sit well with most fans but Ozil has remained firm in his decision and he will no doubt hope that this gesture would help to change what some of the fans think of him.