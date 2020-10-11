Mesut Ozil shows support for another social cause

It has been a long time since Arsenal fans saw Mesut Ozil do the talking on the pitch. The German hasn’t played for the Gunners since March just before the Premier League was suspended.

Before that time, he was one of the players that Mikel Arteta trusted to start every game, even though he was struggling.

Arteta’s emphasis on team pressing means Ozil will be left out since the German doesn’t really do pressing, certainly not to the level expected by Arteta.

While he has hardly done his job on the field, he has been outspoken about social causes around him.

Previously, he angered the Chinese government by criticising their treatment of the Uyghurs.

Arsenal had to distance themselves from the player’s actions when the Chinese authorities expressed their displeasure.

The German has not stopped his advocacy and he recently joined his voice to a number of players and popular figures who have condemned police brutality in Nigeria through the #Endsars Hashtag.

The German Tweeted: “Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let’s make this a trending topic everywhere #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. #EndPoliceBrutality”

It is unclear if the Gunners will again distance themselves from him.