Mesut Ozil slams Arsenal’s ‘loyalty’ and vows to fight on

Mesut Ozil has claimed that he will continue ‘fighting’ for his chance at Arsenal, while slamming the club’s loyalty.
The 32 year-old hasn’t featured for Arsenal since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to football back in March, making the bench on the very first match following the restart, before being overlooked ever since.
While there has been reports that his refusal to accept a pay cut amidst the pandemic were the reasoning, the manager has always insisted that the decision was about football, as he told SkySports after their fourth win of the season against Leicester. Despite training with the first-team all season, his status has diminished within the squad.
This has now been topped off by Ozil not being registered for the club’s squad for the Europa League last week, before the same decision being taken on his participation of the Premier League, leaving slim possibilities of featuring in the FA Cup or Carabao Cup only.
While the player’s future at Arsenal appears to be null, and is destined to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract is up, (unless he can be swayed to leave beforehand of course), he retains that he will continue to train ‘as best as I can’.
〽️⚽️ #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/hF7abGklOT
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 21, 2020
The player also takes aim at the club to question their loyalty, revealing his disappointment at the decision to drop him from their playing squad.
Should Ozil not have agreed to leave the club due to the ‘love’ and ‘loyalty’ that he has towards Arsenal knowing he was no longer needed?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sometimes in a marriage, it doesn’t matter who’s wrong. It just matters that both parties would be happier alone. If Özil can get similar money elsewhere, let’s hope he makes it happen sooner rather than later.
Wow, and I thought Ibrahimovic had a huge ego!
Although the decision to exclude Ozil completely, is probably for non playing reasons as well playing reasons, clearly Ozil hasn’t the self awareness to accept that his performances have been dead for more than 3 years solid now.
Add to that, Ozil cannot do what Arteta wants anyway, so what is the point of picking him? At the very core of Arteta’s mantra, is hard work, and defensive responsibility. Ozil just does not do that! If you pick him, and give him a free pass, then that will affect other players, and soon we’ll be back to where we were under Emery and Wenger.
Spot on once again!
Arsenal are the ones that showed you loyalty by sticking with you throughout your inconsistent Arsenal career. They gave you one one of the biggest contracts in our club history. They gave you chance after chance but all you have done is underperform, and instead of knuckling down all you have kept doing since 2018 is play victim, undermine and disrespect your managers and club, social media propaganda etc..
At any other so called big club you would have been offloaded long before 2017 due to your inconsistent performances.
Just be greatful that Arsenal have looked after you since 2013. No other club in Europe would have given you the ridiculous £350,000 a week contract like our club did.
Stop your victimhood.
What a man!
The unbreakable character with a will of a mountain! The human incarnation of Nokia 3310!
Honest! Brave! Courageous! Bold! Daring!
Ha ha ha, i like that.
HH, You forgot “hardworking , physically strong, warrior attitude”!
In fact, as we are indulging in some delicious fantasy, why not go the whole hog and say he is our best player”!
There are SOME on here who truly believe that!
Creative! Compassionate! Gentle! Intelligent! LOYAL!
Spare a thought for Socratis, Phil Jones and Danny Rose. Socratis played is a top Dortmand side five years ago – I think they made CL Final with him wrestling with their opponents. Danny Rose was starting for England in World Cup games. Phil Jones too. And now they’ve been cast on the dumpster for no other reason than they just aren’t very good anymore. I’ve heard they are really nice guys too.
Ozil is a fine player. You just need to know how to use him. A team full of players pretty good at everything is not as good as a team with highly skilled players who are specialized for their positions.
Sorry, but if a manager does not know how to use his top talents that is his failing. Ozil exposed Arsenal’s ridiculous hypocrisy and total lack of class during COVID and refused to take their money-grabbing pay cut which they promised would be used to save jobs.
Kroenke – who saw his wealth soar by hundreds of millions of dollars during the same period did not lift a finger. The billionaires keep their money and get richer while asking everyone else to take cuts. Despicable and disgusting. Now the team completely lacks creativity and barely has an attacking edge at all.
Keep managing like a mid-table team and that is exactly where you’ll end up. Respect. Arsenal. Values.