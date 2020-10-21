Mesut Ozil slams Arsenal’s ‘loyalty’ and vows to fight on

Mesut Ozil has claimed that he will continue ‘fighting’ for his chance at Arsenal, while slamming the club’s loyalty.

The 32 year-old hasn’t featured for Arsenal since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to football back in March, making the bench on the very first match following the restart, before being overlooked ever since.

While there has been reports that his refusal to accept a pay cut amidst the pandemic were the reasoning, the manager has always insisted that the decision was about football, as he told SkySports after their fourth win of the season against Leicester. Despite training with the first-team all season, his status has diminished within the squad.

This has now been topped off by Ozil not being registered for the club’s squad for the Europa League last week, before the same decision being taken on his participation of the Premier League, leaving slim possibilities of featuring in the FA Cup or Carabao Cup only.

While the player’s future at Arsenal appears to be null, and is destined to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract is up, (unless he can be swayed to leave beforehand of course), he retains that he will continue to train ‘as best as I can’.

The player also takes aim at the club to question their loyalty, revealing his disappointment at the decision to drop him from their playing squad.

Should Ozil not have agreed to leave the club due to the ‘love’ and ‘loyalty’ that he has towards Arsenal knowing he was no longer needed?

Patrick