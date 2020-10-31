Mesut Ozil speaks out after providing healthy meals to kids

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has worked alongside a team of his to provide healthy meals to children who need them in North London.

The German midfielder has been frozen out from the first-team squad in recent months, but that hasn’t deterred him from from helping those worse off than most, and one of his charities have been helping to feed families in worse off areas of London.

Ozil has now spoken out about how healthy food should not be a privilege, and that no families should ‘go hungry, as he vows to help out.

“This week, during the half-term, lots of kids are facing a tough situation with regards to food,” he told SkySports. “No child should go hungry. That’s the most important thing and wherever I can help I will.”

“There’s a real emphasis on making sure the food is healthy, nutritious and also filling. So we’re using the finest organic pasta which my friend Alberto Franceschi sent from Italy,” Ozil said.

“Healthy meals for children should be a given, and not a privilege.”

Marcus Rashford has also been working hard to help communities in these hard times, and was recently awarded an MBE for his efforts.

The striker will not be going head-to-head with his fellow fundraiser Ozil at the weekend however, after the German wasn’t registered for Arsenal’s quota for the Premier League.

The two teams will meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, with neither side in the best form in the league.

Which other footballers are doing plenty to help in the community?

Patrick