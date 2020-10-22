Mesut Ozil still has some options open to him after Arsenal axe

Arsenal has now made it clear that Mesut Ozil has no place with them after they axed the German from their team registration for both domestic and continental competitions.

The German will now have to keep himself match-fit by playing Under23 football if he is interested.

Arsenal’s recent decisions are not their first steps towards discarding him as they have made it clear to him for a long time now that he needs to find a new team.

The Gunners haven’t featured him in any game for the club since March, yet the German chose to stay.

He has now been publicly ignored, but all hope is not lost and the Star has highlighted four options that the German can take now.

The first option that Ozil can take is to get a subsidised loan away from the club in January. If he can get Arsenal to agree to a deal for him to join another team while they pay some part of his wages.

The report also suggested that Ozil can also take a chance on himself and make a move to MLS.

The final two options are for him to move back to Turkey where he has strong ties to his country of origin.

And finally, he can just sit at the Emirates and see out his current deal with no football involved.