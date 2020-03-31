Mesut Ozil told why he was never going to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Jamie Redknapp has told Mesut Ozil the reason why a player like him can never play under Jurgen Klopp.

Ozil is one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League and he could be a game-changer whenever he is on form, however, the German lacks the physical commitment and could be a burden to any team that demands more work off the ball.

Redknapp who spent a few seasons with Liverpool in his professional career has claimed that Ozil doesn’t have the work rate to be able to play under Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp’s teams have become famous for their high pressing style that sees every member of their team working hard both on and off the ball.

The German has made Liverpool one of the teams that every side fears and even Manchester City struggled to cope with the intensity of the Reds’ game.

Redknapp is of the view that Ozil, who has been branded as being a lazy player, would struggle to get a chance if he played under Jurgen Klopp.

“The thing about Liverpool’s midfield is that you can’t be a passenger,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Whoever plays in the midfield, if you don’t run the length of the field and push and press, you’re not going to play.

“Not because he’s not skilful enough, but I’m on about every single game when you’ve got to go and win the ball back.”

One cannot argue with Redknapp’s assessment here, Ozil has never been known for his physicality and Klopp’s football is not to everyone’s style, including Ozil’s.