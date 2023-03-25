Mesut Ozil wants Arsenal to win the title – “They deserve it”

Mesut Ozil in his initial days at Arsenal was good; he was incredible; he was a force; he was the model attacking midfielder who could, on a good day, easily dictate a game.

But what he didn’t do is manage to guide Arsenal to Premier League glory. If he had, it would have been a perfect reflection of his Arsenal career after he left. Anyway, Ozil did not lead Arsenal to Premier League glory, but Martin Odegaard (who is not only the Arsenal captain but is also the one who is in a way playing the Ozil role in this Arsenal team) can guide Arsenal to lifting the league this season, as the former Arsenal No. 10 has backed his former club to win the 2022-23 league title.

“Now I am relaxed and I wish the best to the Arsenal fans, who have always been very supportive of me,” the 34-year-old said to Marca. “I would be happy for them if they could celebrate the Premier League title. They deserve it!”

After years of Arteta’s project appearing to be futile, the Spaniard tactician this season found a means to transform his team from “league pretenders” to “title contenders” and now title favourites, as they are now 8 points ahead at the top of the league.

Believe it or not, Arsenal is going to win the Premier League.

COYG!

Daniel O

