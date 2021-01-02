Mesut Ozil – Will he stay or will he go?

Without doubt Mesut Ozil has been the most divisive figure amongst Arsenal fans in the last couple of years, and has strangely been continuing training with the Gunners first team despite not being registered to play in either the League or the Europa League.

Even after learning of his exclusion, Ozil has refused to move on to another club and continues to maintain that he is going to stay right until the very last day of his contract.

But now there has been rumours of clear the air talks with Edu, and even hints that the German has been looking for another club for the last six months of his contract, which would most certainly be a loan arrangement.

Now that the window has opened again and Arteta has started clearing out the fringe players in his bloated squad, the boss was asked if there was a chance of Ozil being registered to play for the rest of the season. “We will see what happens in the transfer window and we will assess that at the end.” Arteta told the Mirror.

“You have to respect the players’ contracts,”

“What you can do is just try to be open with them, tell them your intentions, the role that they have in the team and why that is.

“They are entitled to make the decision in their lives because they have a contract here. Some would like to move because they are not playing and some would like to stay. That’s something we cannot decide by ourselves.”



I would say that Edu and Arteta, if they have been open with Ozil, have made it clear that the German will NOT be reinstated to the side. So now we just have to wait and see if he can find a destination that is agreeable to him, and will ensure that he will still get his massive wage every week.

But personally, I think Ozil will stay right to the bitter end. What do you think?