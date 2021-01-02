Mesut Ozil – Will he stay or will he go?

Without doubt Mesut Ozil has been the most divisive figure amongst Arsenal fans in the last couple of years, and has strangely been continuing training with the Gunners first team despite not being registered to play in either the League or the Europa League.
Even after learning of his exclusion, Ozil has refused to move on to another club and continues to maintain that he is going to stay right until the very last day of his contract.
But now there has been rumours of clear the air talks with Edu, and even hints that the German has been looking for another club for the last six months of his contract, which would most certainly be a loan arrangement.
Now that the window has opened again and Arteta has started clearing out the fringe players in his bloated squad, the boss was asked if there was a chance of Ozil being registered to play for the rest of the season. “We will see what happens in the transfer window and we will assess that at the end.” Arteta told the Mirror.
“You have to respect the players’ contracts,”
“What you can do is just try to be open with them, tell them your intentions, the role that they have in the team and why that is.
“They are entitled to make the decision in their lives because they have a contract here. Some would like to move because they are not playing and some would like to stay. That’s something we cannot decide by ourselves.”
I would say that Edu and Arteta, if they have been open with Ozil, have made it clear that the German will NOT be reinstated to the side. So now we just have to wait and see if he can find a destination that is agreeable to him, and will ensure that he will still get his massive wage every week.
But personally, I think Ozil will stay right to the bitter end. What do you think?
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
If there are suitors, he should go. If there aren’t any, he should leave at the end of the season. If it’s the latter, he should be reinstated to the team and finish his Arsenal career a fairy-tale ending. Or at least feature in a ‘last game’. Many won’t agree but I believe he deserve it for his ‘prime’ seasons, shirt sales and even the traffic revenue which many websites have benefited from. He has basically returned our investment on the business end of things – bar the China incident.
Thanks for the memories MO10.
While delay it?
Just find a way to pay him off and get him out of the club.
This is what any smart company company or institution would’ve done.
Can’t allows him be around the team this long, it’ll definitely cause unrest because definitely he has his own clique in the team and damn sure he’s their Alpha.
I love the man Ozil.
I loved the footballer Ozil for the player he was.
Right now the club comes first, my love for the club is more important than my love for the man.
So he needs to be off
Ozil has done enough to warrant a happy ending at Arsenal. He is well within his rights to decide what to do with his contract. But I still hope he gets one last chance to show what he is capable of and prove his doubters wrong. He has his heart with Arsenal.
Ozil has sat on his back side raking in his 350,000 a week for god knows how long so what does another few months really matter its clear hes in no rush to leave!!
We’ve been trying to offload him, and he’s been having none of it, so I can’t see anything changing.
He seems content not playing, and I can’t see the club backing down and paying him off suddenly.
Hopefully it does change, but can’t see it.
“You have to respect the players contract” – Well said Mikel, that’s the old Arsenal way – what a shame the current Arsenal hierarchy haven’t the same ethics!!
Bring him back till his contract runs out could be an asset playing with the trio of youngsters
Good idea he will prob play out of his skin and get a new 400,000 a week contract then go back to his lazy idle ways and sit that out as well!!
I don’t get this lazy tag which seems
To have appeared in the last few weeks , not just Ozil but it seems half the squad are getting tarred with this lazy bull crap tag ,they are professional athletes for crying out aloud I don’t think the club or any other club would employ such players ,just Because some Loud month know it all
On here says it doesn’t mean you have to jump on his bandwagon .
Contrary to belief he does not speak for Arsenal fans world wide .
I follow him on Facebook he keeps quoting quaran verses but I don’t there’s any religion that promotes greed and and unjust enrichment.He want to milk the club every coin in his big contract and he purports to be a Charity man….
His contract should be respected. It was the board who sanctioned it…He should only be put back into the squad, if a better quality playmaker can not be added.
No one in there right state of mind would walk away from his contact…especially in these unpredictable times.
Think about it…if he went to another club, he’d have to actually work for his money 🤣
Some players love the sport above the money.