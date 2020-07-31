Mesut Ozil will not be in England when Arsenal play Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Mesut Ozil will not be available for Arsenal’s FA Cup final match against Chelsea this weekend, because he is not in the country, according to Standard Sports.

The German has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta since the restart, as he hasn’t played a minute for the club. He has been training with the team and recently said that he was ready to play after a minor injury setback.

However, Arteta has continued to pick the players that he thinks can get him the results that he wants and the team has been doing well.

Ahead of the FA Cup final match against Chelsea this Saturday, Standard Sports is reporting that the German will play no part in the game, including the trophy presentation if they win it.

This is because he has already left the country and he is currently in Turkey for an unknown reason and he will not be back before the game.

Ozil is one player that Arsenal has been trying to sell for some time now, but the German wants to stay until the end of his current deal with the Gunners because no team will pay him as much as Arsenal is currently doing.