Mesut Ozil wins PR war over Gunnersaurus wages

Can Ozil save Gunnersaurus? by Dan Smith
Even Ozil’s biggest detractors would struggle to find any fault with the player offering to cover Gunnersaurus’ salary. While our mascot’s sacking originally was the source of fun on social media given that it happened on Transfer Deadline Day, it’s quite sick that on a day the club can find 45 million to activate a release clause, they make someone working part time unemployed.
Now you could be ruthless and ask what’s the point of the Dinosaur while fans are not allowed in Stadiums? You could argue there’s a good chance the man behind the costume will be rehired once the Emirates is full again. Yet this is the same Arsenal who when releasing their third kit preached about ‘family’.
Remember when Aubameyang extended his contract, how he wanted to follow into other people’s footsteps and become a legend because you know we are …. family.
Yet this ‘family’ can’t look after a man who’s worked for us since 1993, putting smiles on children’s faces.
It’s almost like the word ‘Family‘ was not genuine but just a marketing strategy by Adidas? That’s a rhetorical question by the way.
There’s actually no reason for the Gunners not to take up Ozil on his offer. That’s what they asked for, right? For him to sacrifice his own earnings to save jobs.
The German always maintained he was happy to help but just wanted some more information. If 23 players are taking a 12.5 reduction, that’s a lot of money. He just wanted to know where the cash was going to and what was Stan Kroenke himself was willing to do to help during the Pandemic.
Ozil was proven right.
Not just did the rest of the League function without salary reductions, 55 people were still made unemployed, negating the reason players were taking salary reductions. In other words, our players were lied to.
Meanwhile in America the LA Rams were unveiling their new 5 billion-pound stadium (and people wonder why I think he could do more to help Arsenal?)
If I was a footballer, instead of funding for a new keeper or one of my peers contracts, I would prefer the personal touch of knowing who I’m helping.
If you want to be really cynical, you could call this a masterstroke from the Ozil brand. If the club refuse or accept its a PR nightmare. This was the club who managed to leak out that Ozil refused a pay cut, yet here he is willing to take on someone else’s pay because apparently a Billionaire couldn’t afford to.
Which was always the point. Why was a Billionaire asking millionaires to worry about the payroll?
Yet here’s the millionaire showing generosity that a Billionaire won’t.
Before you write, that’s not how a business works, you might be shocked that more companies then you think try to look after their own.
For example Ed Sheeran owns some bars and restaurants. During Lockdown Instead of furloughing staff, which he was legally entitled to do, he carried on paying their full wage out of his own pocket. Why? Because he can afford to, I guess…
So, I’m sure some will carry on calling Ozil lazy, a thief, etc. Yet in this situation it’s his employers who look a little bit greedy.
When my baby niece was born in March, I walked into hospital with a giant Gunnersaurus’s who now stands in her cot.I hope one day she gets to see him at the Emirates. Maybe because of Ozil, it might just happen…
Dan Smith
Excellent PR from him. People defend him because he’s such a nice guy personally.
That doesn’t make him work harder at training though. 3 different managers and all have excluded him from starting, the player is to blame then. Je probably wants to play well this season so he can move somewhere in the summer but let him rot in reserves.
On a more positive note, next January/summer we will “lose”:
Özil 350k OUT OF CONTRACT
Luiz 120k OUT OF CONTRACT
Kolasinac 100k SOLD?
Sokratis 92k OUT OF CONTRACT
Mustafi 90k OUT OF CONTRACT
Thats 750k a week released in wages! And the best part is, we only need 2 replacements for them for the squad.
If we sell someone like Lacazette, that’ll be another 180k.
Off topic, but we should do a double raid on Salzburg next summer. Patson Daka and Szoboszlai are unbelievable talents, would fit well in our team.
Lol,,,another ozil debate. Thousands of people lose their jobs on a daily basis, doesn’t mean the senior staffs have to offer to pay one’s salary,and the fact that Arsenal is a family doesn’t mean the club’s gonna provide food for my wife and children when I’m broke, same goes for you. Arsenal is a club and they also have duties, I’m not saying Kroenke and the rest were right, but this things happen everywhere, I’m sure if Auba offered this then no one would wail. Arsenal is not a charity organization, though it might be to ozil as he’s busy collecting his charity fee every week. I don’t blame him, he sees an opportunity and he grabs it with both hands and feet too. Arsenal must not make the same mistake again
I agree, the management lack sense….Will the accept the offer or not? Whichever way, ozil wins!
From another point of view, if Ozil, and the other two players didn’t refuse a pay cut, then maybe Gunnersaurus, and many others would have kept their jobs at Arsenal? It is a lovely gesture from Ozil, no doubt, but why only Gunnersaurus though?…Because it’s perfect PR! We can all moan about Kroenke, and rightly so, but we’ve known the deal with him for a decade now. Self-sustaining model at all costs.
Even Wenger said the club had become bloated with the amount of staff employed, so maybe trimming the numbers was always part of the plan for the new regime anyway, regardless of the current economic situation.
So I have no issue with replacing/reducing the amount of employees, especially if they’re under performing, or not even needed at the moment, but the Gunnersaurus situation is very poor PR for the club. Cost cutting measures obviously make sense given the economic situation right now, and for the foreseeable future, but surely they could have kept Gunnersaurus on, as a symbolic gesture at the very least? I doubt the size of his salary is causing too many issues right now. He would only be gone temporary, but still doesn’t look good for the club, and I really hope he’s back asap!
I find it hard to understand Ozil ‘lovers’ or ‘haters’. If he doesn’t damage the squad and changing room spirit, then let’s be pragmatic……there are games he could make a difference in. With Partey in a 4-3-3, a schemer will be important. In home games against teams like Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle, which can be tricky and need a locksmith to unpick crowded defences, Ozil could be that locksmith. Even if it’s only about 10 games, it could be the difference between the Europa league and Top 4 Champions league. Lets be neutral…..Attatchment or Aversion help nobody, and they can be poisonous to everybody.