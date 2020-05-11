Mesut Ozil’s agent comments on transfer rumours linking him with a move to Turkish giants

Mesut Ozil’s agent seems to have confirmed that his client has been in talks with Turkish giants, Fenerbahce.

The German midfielder has struggled to justify his huge salary since he signed his current deal in 2018.

He is currently the club’s highest earner and they want to move him on as soon as possible, but knows that no team would pay him as much as he is earning at the moment and wants to stay and finish his current deal.

However, reports have linked him with a move to his boyhood club, Fenerbahce with the Turkish side reportedly prepared to pay him £7 million per season to play for them.

Dr Erkut Sogut, however, insisted that the German still has a contract to respect at Arsenal before claiming that he can’t comment on the Fenerbahce rumour.

He told beIN Sports as quoted by the Express: “Mesut has a one-year contract. There will be no change in this regard.

“So what happens next, time will show. Mesut will be 32 years old and will have a few more years in his career.

“Mesut and his family will make a decision.

“I cannot speak about Mesut and Fenerbahçe, because I have no right to speak on this matter according to the principle of confidentiality.”

Ozil has become a controversial figure at Arsenal for the past few years and leaving the Emirates would be the best solution for all the parties involved.