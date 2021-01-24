Mesut Ozil’s departure finally confirmed by Arsenal – A “dignified solution”

So it has finally come to pass, and it seems that Arsenal and Mesut Ozil have really reached an amicable agreement to allow the German midfielder to join Fenerbahce, with both Edu and Ozil thanking each other for being reasonable in the final negotiations, although there doesn’t seem to be any love lost between Ozil and Arteta

It sounds like the talks were previously unprofessional before the last few weeks listening behind their words, but this is not the time to dwell on that as everyone is saying their last public farewells. Edu said on Arsenal.com: “We thank Mesut for his huge contribution to Arsenal. He has made more than 250 appearances, played in three Emirates FA Cup final wins and has given the fans and everyone at the club many wonderful moments on the pitch since he joined us in 2013. We would like to thank Mesut and his team for their professionalism during our recent negotiations. I know everyone associated with Arsenal will join me in wishing Mesut and his family the best of health, success and happiness in the next chapter of his career.”

Ozil also echoed his sentiments about the coming together to find “a professional and dignified solution” to the end of his Arsenal career…

Mesut said: “I’d like to thank the club for this amazing journey over the past seven-and-a-half years. The support I have felt from the team and fans during my time here has been truly incredible and something I will always be grateful for. Together we won trophies for the first time in years and created memories that will last a lifetime. The Arsenal fans will forever remain in my heart. I’d like to thank Edu Gaspar for helping bring about a professional and dignified solution in the past few days, and I wish everyone at the club the best in their attempt to continue to bring Arsenal back to the top, where we belong.”

So diplomatic to the last, Ozil thanks the “team” and the fans, and especially Edu, but strangely he doesn’t have even one word to say about his old team mate and present manager Mikel Arteta. I wonder if Mikel wasn’t included in the amicable talks….

But Arteta couldn’t help but just reference Ozil’s old achievements with Arsenal. Arteta said: “Mesut’s achievements at Arsenal are undisputed. It was a privilege to play alongside him and, more recently, coach him. His creativity and vision led to many goals during his time in the Arsenal shirt. Mesut was at the heart of many great moments for this club over the years, including those three FA Cup final wins. These successes will always be part of our history. We thank Mesut and wish him all the best with Fenerbahce.”

So, it is all publicly amicable, but I would love one day to find out what the discussions were really like, especially this season…

Anyone goodbye Ozil, you will be sorely missed….. by some!