Mesut Ozil’s social media attention gets him unlikely invite

Mesut Ozil can’t seem to escape the attention of the media, and us alike at Just Arsenal, and his social media posting has now seen him offered to join the team at BT Sport.

Jake Humphreys invited the former German international to join him for the Europa League action on Thursday, when the Gunners will take on Molde, with Ozil having been left out of the squad for the tournament.

The 32 year-old has been left out of the playing squad for both the Europa and Premier League, and will only be able to feature for the Under-23 side or in the FA or Carabao Cup competitions this term, and vowed to cheer on the team from in front of the TV on his social media last week.

Join us in the studio next Thursday? 👀 https://t.co/SEbwAV4qWX — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 22, 2020

He was then invited to take a spot alongside the BT Sport host the following week, but it remains to be seen if he will take up the offer.

The former Real Madrid star could well have other priorities however, with the transfer windows still open for some countries, although he still appears set on a stay with Arsenal, despite not being registered to play.

Sections of fans turned on Ozil a long time ago, with his monster playing contract believed to have been an issue for many, and his decision to stay and cash in despite extremely little chance of playing again must surely back up their thoughts.

Will Ozil take up the chance to feature on BT Sport’s coverage of our match? Could his future be in punditry?

Patrick