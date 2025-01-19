Mexican international & Tigres winger causing quite a frenzy of interest in Europe, incl Arsenal Women

If there’s one thing becoming increasingly clear, it’s that our Arsenal Women’s team is on the hunt for a winger. Recently, we reported that Arsenal were expecting Kathrine Kuhl to leave and were looking to replace her with a winger from the NWSL, on a ‘one in, one out‘ move.

Yesterday, Arsenal Women boss Renee Slegers confirmed, “Kathrine Kuhl is getting close to a move.” These comments come after much speculation about Kuhl moving to Everton, now likely to be AS Roma on a €100k deal.

So, does Kuhl’s exit pave the way for a winger swoop? Arsenal are already making moves in their search for a top winger. This week, we’ve discussed their links to Trinity Rodman and Brazilian Kerolin. But if you thought they were the only two players Arsenal had set their sights on, think again.

According to numerous sources, Arsenal have joined the race for Lizbeth Ovalle, the 25-year-old winger for Tigres and the Mexico national team.

Ovalle is appreciated for her 1v1 skills, technical ability, enviable pace, and wicked shot. She’s an exciting option to have on the team, but she has one weakness some may find annoying—she rarely gives up the ball (and so scores but finds it hard to assist her teammates).

According to @fer_esquivel22 (@365Scoresmx), many clubs are interested in the Mexican 🇲🇽 international Lizbeth Ovalle. Tigres are said to have demanded a transfer fee of €100k for a move in January. Ovalle is a free agent in the summer. pic.twitter.com/ix7M1qA4ne — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) November 26, 2024

I imagine Arsenal are looking to sign young wingers to refresh their aging winger options. Ovalle is not just a younger version of Arsenal’s current wingers; she’s also a player with an eye for goal. In 24 games for Tigres in the 2024-25 season, she boasts 20 goals. If Arsenal don’t sign Rodman and / or Kerolin and instead sign the Mexican, I can’t help but feel Arsenal’s rivals are in danger, given they’re signing a goal machine.

So, between Ovalle, Rodman, and Kerolin, who do you think Arsenal should bring to the Emirates Stadium Gooners?

Michelle M

