Micah Richards admits Arsenal handled Haaland brilliantly

Erling Haaland has established himself as Manchester City’s main threat since joining the Premier League and is widely regarded as one of the most lethal strikers in the competition.

Given his reputation, City fans anticipated a stellar performance from him when Arsenal visited today.

Aware of the challenge posed by Haaland, Arsenal prepared diligently for the game.

In the first half, Haaland struggled to make an impact and had limited involvement as Arsenal effectively stifled City’s attempts to supply him with quality balls.

Throughout the 90 minutes, Gabriel and William Saliba showcased a defensive masterclass, highlighting their effectiveness as a formidable defensive partnership once again.

After the game, Micah Richards admitted on Sky Sports:

“The result is not the end of the world.

“I was disappointed with Man City in the final third.

“They did a lot of great work until they got into the final third.

“Haaland made plenty of different runs but the link-up play was non-existent.

“Haaland needed to do more. Saliba and Gabriel had him in their pockets.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Gabriel showed again when they are always dependable as our centre-backs.

They ensured Haaland did not get joy, and they could be the key to our success if we win this league.

We need to get back to winning ways in our next game, and the performance in this fixture suggests we can.

