Micah Richards believes Arsenal can overturn Bayern in Munich “I just think….”

Micah Richards thinks Arsenal will knock Bayern out of the UCL

Arsenal faces a huge task against Bayern next week, and after being out of the UCL for so long, the progress we have made so far has been great. Yes, we’ve faced some struggling games and at times have looked a bit like fish out of water, but we never seem to give up. When we travel to Germany to face off against Bayern in the second leg, we are going to need that level of belief and desire to push forward and win the game away from home.

Ex Manchester City legend, turned pundit, Michah Richards has had his say on the big clash at the Allianz Arena next week, saying this: “Going to the Allianz next week, it’s going to be a tough game, really tough. If something clicks for them, Arsenal could be in trouble. But the only reason I would say Arsenal have a better chance is because right now, they are performing better as a team.

“There’s been grumbles in the Bayern camp that the players are not getting up. Obviously, Tuchel’s leaving. But do you remember Tuchel at Chelsea? Things were not going well and they go and win the Champions League.”

“So, don’t put it past them that they could win that game, but I just think Arsenal as a team are just a little bit more together.”

And personally, I agree with him. Bayern have had their struggles this season and have looked like a shell of the team they have been the past couple of years. Sacking Nagelsmann out of nowhere was clearly a mistake from the German club and because of that, I think the club and the players themselves have suffered. Bringing in Tuchel, who is a good manager, should have kept things the same, but it seems to have made things harder, and for a team that is so used to winning, has made them fall off the top of the tree.

Although they’ve had a tough time in the league, they are still playing well in Europe and we can’t underestimate the level of quality they have, but for me, Arsenal is the better team this season and as long as we can stay solid and work well together, like we have in the Premier League, we can definitely walk away winners and go into the next round.

It will be very tough and every single one of our players will have to be at their very best and show up on the pitch but if I had to place my bets on who is more likely to win right now, I’d be backing Arsenal. Normally going to Bayern’s home and playing there would be a bit daunting but after having such a successful and solid season, I think we are more than capable of getting the win.

Don’t you?

Daisy Mae

