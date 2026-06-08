Micah Richards believes Arsenal target will take them to a new level

Micah Richards has backed Arsenal’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez, believing the Argentinian forward is one of the players capable of lifting the club to the next level.

The forward, currently at Atletico Madrid, is attracting significant attention this summer, with Barcelona also reportedly involved in the race for his signature. Barcelona are understood to be ahead of Arsenal in the pursuit, placing the Gunners under pressure as they consider how to strengthen their attacking options.

The Argentinian has previously demonstrated his quality at the highest level and remains one of the most sought-after forwards on the market. His experience, movement, and ability to influence matches in decisive moments make him an attractive option for clubs aiming to compete for major honours.

Arsenal’s Transfer Ambition

Arsenal continue to evaluate attacking reinforcements despite a successful campaign that saw strong contributions from Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz. The club believe that adding a player of Alvarez’s profile would provide an important upgrade in the final third.

With rivals such as Manchester City and PSG continuing to strengthen their squads, Arsenal are aware that major additions may be required to maintain their competitive edge across all competitions.

Richards’ Assessment

Richards has highlighted the importance of signing players who not only bring quality but also fit seamlessly into Mikel Arteta’s system, suggesting Alvarez would represent a strong strategic addition.

“I don’t think they need a superstar signing for the sake of it. They have got to fit into what Mikel Arteta wants,” Richards told Metro Football.

“If they could get one of those signings over the line that would be a real statement of intent. They can’t rest on their laurels, they need to go again. They should be looking at Alvarez at Atletico Madrid.

“Yes, Gyokeres has done well in spells, Havertz has scored important goals. But you need to go to the next level. When you look at what PSG have in terms of their forward line, look at what Man City have, Arsenal need to get to that next level and get whoever they want. They are challenging on all fronts now so it would be nice for the fans to have that statement signing.”

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