Micah Richards believes the title race is now firmly back on

Micah Richards believes the Premier League title race is now firmly alive following Manchester City’s victory over Liverpool. Winning at Anfield is a rare achievement for City, which is why Arsenal supporters and players had expected Liverpool to take at least a point from the fixture. Arsenal had already done their part by beating Sunderland in their own match, leaving hopes that City would drop points.

Anfield victory shifts momentum

City were fully aware that allowing Arsenal to move nine points clear would likely have ended their title challenge. That context added extra significance to the contest, particularly given Liverpool’s strong start to the second half. The hosts applied sustained pressure after the interval, but City eventually turned the match in their favour and secured a comeback win.

The result has quickly been framed as one that could define the title race. Matches of this nature often gain greater importance once the season concludes, and this encounter appears likely to be remembered if City go on to push Arsenal all the way. For Arsenal, the outcome reinforced the need to focus entirely on their own results, knowing that City remain capable of producing decisive performances in difficult environments.

City’s ability to respond under pressure was clear, especially in a stadium where they have traditionally struggled. The manner of the win has strengthened belief within their squad and among observers that they are fully committed to chasing down Arsenal rather than settling for second place.

Richards hails statement result

Richards believes the victory represents a major turning point, highlighting how unusual it is for City to leave Anfield with three points. He argued that the result signals a shift in mentality and momentum, suggesting City are now in full pursuit mode. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, Richards said:

‘Oh, it’s back on! It’s back on, it’s back on!

‘Manchester City have won at Anfield, what is it?, three times or something in their history.

‘The last time they beat them was during the Covid pandemic. Something is happening!’

His comments underline why the title race now feels far from settled. With City producing a result that few expected, Arsenal know the pressure will only increase. As the season progresses, moments like this could prove decisive in determining where the Premier League trophy ultimately ends up.

