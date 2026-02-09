Micah Richards believes the title race is now firmly back on

Micah Richards believes the Premier League title race is now firmly alive following Manchester City’s victory over Liverpool. Winning at Anfield is a rare achievement for City, which is why Arsenal supporters and players had expected Liverpool to take at least a point from the fixture. Arsenal had already done their part by beating Sunderland in their own match, leaving hopes that City would drop points.
Anfield victory shifts momentum
City were fully aware that allowing Arsenal to move nine points clear would likely have ended their title challenge. That context added extra significance to the contest, particularly given Liverpool’s strong start to the second half. The hosts applied sustained pressure after the interval, but City eventually turned the match in their favour and secured a comeback win.
The result has quickly been framed as one that could define the title race. Matches of this nature often gain greater importance once the season concludes, and this encounter appears likely to be remembered if City go on to push Arsenal all the way. For Arsenal, the outcome reinforced the need to focus entirely on their own results, knowing that City remain capable of producing decisive performances in difficult environments.
City’s ability to respond under pressure was clear, especially in a stadium where they have traditionally struggled. The manner of the win has strengthened belief within their squad and among observers that they are fully committed to chasing down Arsenal rather than settling for second place.
Richards hails statement result
Richards believes the victory represents a major turning point, highlighting how unusual it is for City to leave Anfield with three points. He argued that the result signals a shift in mentality and momentum, suggesting City are now in full pursuit mode. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, Richards said:
‘Oh, it’s back on! It’s back on, it’s back on!
‘Manchester City have won at Anfield, what is it?, three times or something in their history.
‘The last time they beat them was during the Covid pandemic. Something is happening!’
His comments underline why the title race now feels far from settled. With City producing a result that few expected, Arsenal know the pressure will only increase. As the season progresses, moments like this could prove decisive in determining where the Premier League trophy ultimately ends up.
What sort of an article is this on an Arsenal fan site? Are we trying our hardest to create a situation where we create pressure for our team, by constantly sending out scare artcles? Rediculous!!!!! What else is Micah bloody Richards going to say?
City CAN NOT WIN THE LEAGUE!!!!!!
We can only lose it.
Scare attacks ?
What’s he said that has rattled you ?
That a title race is back on ?
No i am not scared at all. I am asking, why all these articles from pundits that are dissing Arsenals chances and trying to create an illusion of we are the ones in trouble. Why the negative articles when there is NO negativity.
What did he say that dissed Arsenal or that was negative ?
Your just making it up lol
He might be saying things you don’t want to hear but that doesn’t mean he’s dissed Arsenal or been negative towards us
Again tell us the quote
Doh, He said it is a major turning point in the season? A shift in mentality? And its back on?
DOH! City were 6 points behind going into the weekend and guess what? They are still 6 points behind. Whats back on?
An Dan, Its not about, I don’t want to hear, Its well known, I doubt our credentials. BUT I deal in facts. NOTHING has changed this weekend. I do not see anything different, except we are one game nearer to the end of the season and STILL 6 points clear.
I will repeat, we are at an advantage of 6 points going into the final third of the season, with the strongest squad in the league. Why should we be talking and having negative articles? We should be bulling our chances up, not trying to find negatives from pundit spiel.
But you failed to point out what is negative
A pundit is simply saying it’s a huge win and title race is back on because at 1-0 down it was over in his opinion
That’s not negative
But title race is still alive
You can think Arsenal will win it but acknowledge that’s its not over yet
He’s simply saying City were heading 9 points behind us but rescued situation and title race is back on
How is that dissing Arsenal.?
Very few pundits with any teams will say a title race is over when the gap is 6 points
That’s not dissing Arsenal though
Can we find some more half baked pundits to start a epidemic among our club and try to create a pressure that isn’t there yet. We have only found 5 so far. What about Roy Keanne and another Paul Scholes article. What about an article from the Gallagher brothers?