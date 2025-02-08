Micah Richards calls out Newcastle United star for mocking Arsenal

Micah Richards has called out Anthony Gordon for mocking Arsenal after Newcastle United defeated the Gunners in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

A 2-0 victory secured a 4-0 aggregate score for the Magpies, sending them to the final and leaving Arsenal’s hopes of winning a trophy this season in jeopardy. The Gunners were outplayed in both legs of the semi-final, and Newcastle have proven themselves deserving of a place in the final as they seek to end their long wait for a trophy.

Arsenal’s two encounters with Manchester City in the Premier League this season have been intense. After the first game ended in a draw, Erling Haaland told the Gunners to be ‘humble,’ and Arsenal responded by playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Be Humble” at full-time during their next meeting at the Emirates.

Gordon appeared to follow the same trend after Newcastle’s victory over Arsenal. In his post-match interview, he told reporters that he and his teammates needed to be ‘humble,’ a remark that many saw as a direct dig at Arsenal. Richards, too, interpreted it as such. The pundit commented, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“Have you seen the little s***housery going around with Gordon in his interview afterwards, saying, ‘We just need to stay humble?'”

He added: “Do I think it was deliberate? He had it all over his socials and everything!”

While these remarks may attract attention, they do little to affect us. What truly matters now is for Arsenal to focus on preparing well and ensuring we perform in our next match.