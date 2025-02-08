Micah Richards calls out Newcastle United star for mocking Arsenal

Micah Richards has called out Anthony Gordon for mocking Arsenal after Newcastle United defeated the Gunners in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.
A 2-0 victory secured a 4-0 aggregate score for the Magpies, sending them to the final and leaving Arsenal’s hopes of winning a trophy this season in jeopardy. The Gunners were outplayed in both legs of the semi-final, and Newcastle have proven themselves deserving of a place in the final as they seek to end their long wait for a trophy.
Arsenal’s two encounters with Manchester City in the Premier League this season have been intense. After the first game ended in a draw, Erling Haaland told the Gunners to be ‘humble,’ and Arsenal responded by playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Be Humble” at full-time during their next meeting at the Emirates.
Gordon appeared to follow the same trend after Newcastle’s victory over Arsenal. In his post-match interview, he told reporters that he and his teammates needed to be ‘humble,’ a remark that many saw as a direct dig at Arsenal. Richards, too, interpreted it as such. The pundit commented, as quoted by Mirror Football:
“Have you seen the little s***housery going around with Gordon in his interview afterwards, saying, ‘We just need to stay humble?'”
He added: “Do I think it was deliberate? He had it all over his socials and everything!”
While these remarks may attract attention, they do little to affect us. What truly matters now is for Arsenal to focus on preparing well and ensuring we perform in our next match.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Gordon should ask Haaland how bitter the revenge feels when you joke about Arsena, he will not like it in May when they visit Emirates.
As has been said about City being able to take it as well as dish it out.
The same must be said of Arsenal as well.
It’s just banter Micah.
Or a sense of humour if you like.
I don’t see what all the fuss is about.
Or are we getting in the territory of hurt feelings😢 in this woke world that we now seem to live in.🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
As regards the the woke comments I agree with Derek completely, however when it comes to Arsenal being criticised i disagree with him entirely, the whole football community seems to be on Arsenals back at the moment.why is there so much hatred towards them they react and behave as any other team in football worldwide.
Philip Radford,
I think you misunderstand me. I wasn’t criticizing Arsenal regards them having a go at City.
My point was, that I’ve heard people say that City can dish it out but can’t take it.
And the point I was making was that there’s nothing wrong with a bit of banter. But I meant that if we can dish it out just like City we have to take it as well.
There’s nothing wrong with a bit of banter, as long as it doesn’t cross the line of course.