Micah Richards compares Arsenal star to Pires

Former Manchester City man Micah Richards has compared Bukayo Saka to Robert Pires.

The young attacker is leading Arsenal’s charge towards winning the Premier League as the Gunners look to earn their first title since 2004.

Saka has emerged from the club’s academy to become one of the top players in the world and has only just started.

Pires was on the books of Arsenal between 2000 and 2006. He was a part of the Gunners team that was unbeaten in the 2003/2004 season and remains one of the finest attackers to play for the club.

Richards says there are similarities between his game and that of Saka. The ex-Manchester City man said via the Daily Mail, as they discussed Pires:

‘Now we’re cooking! He reminds me of (Bukayo) Saka.

‘The way he… On the other side, the way you think he’s not going to beat you and then he just drops the shoulder and then bends it into the far corner.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the finest players in our squad now and it is a privilege for him to be compared to Pires.

However, the attacker does not need that comparison and we expect him to make a name for himself in the Arsenal shirt.

The Gunners have created so many football legends and Saka is on his way to becoming one.

WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids