Micah Richards compares Odegaard to Manchester City legend

Micah Richards has heaped praise on Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard after his superb performance for the Gunners in their win against Newcastle United.

The Norwegian is one of the key men at the club and has become one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

He is helping Arsenal stay competitive in the race for the Premier League and has been one of their standout players so far.

The Gunners remain in the race and the win against Newcastle United put the pressure back on Manchester City.

Odegaard opened the scoring in a 2-0 win to take his tally for the season to 15 league goals.

This means the Norwegian is now one of the highest-scoring midfielders in the history of the competition and Richards loves the way he leads and compares him to a City legend.

The ex-defender writes in The Daily Mail:

“It’s a strange thing to have sympathy for someone after you have watched them light up your Sunday but that was my first feeling for Martin Odegaard.

“If it hadn’t been for Erling Haaland, Arsenal’s captain would be odds-on for Player of the Year.

“He reminds me of David Silva in so many ways, with his quiet authority and leadership. You wouldn’t know David was in a room sometimes, but on the pitch he made you follow him through his brilliance and that is what Odegaard is doing — 15 goals from midfield (and not one penalty) is just exceptional.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been superb since he joined us from Real Madrid and deserves to be seen as one of the finest players in the Premier League.

The midfielder is a very good leader, and the decision to sign him shows why we trust Mikel Arteta’s judgement.

