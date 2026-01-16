Micah Richards explains where his loyalty lies between Arsenal and Man City

Micah Richards has long been a familiar figure on television, where his football loyalties are frequently questioned and often teased by fellow pundits. Despite having progressed through the ranks at Manchester City and establishing himself at the club, Richards has consistently maintained that he is an Arsenal supporter, a stance that continues to attract attention whenever he appears in the studio.

Richards career and public perception

Richards built his reputation at Manchester City, where he earned his breakthrough and went on to play a significant number of matches before eventually moving on. His time at the club remains a defining chapter of his playing career, and it is a major reason why he is regularly involved in coverage of City matches as a pundit. Since retiring, he has forged a successful media career, working with several broadcasters and becoming known for his lively on-screen presence.

However, his openness about supporting Arsenal has often placed him in awkward situations. He has repeatedly admitted that he follows the Gunners and has always considered himself one of their fans, a confession that has not gone down well with some Manchester City supporters. Given his background as a product of the City academy, there is a belief among sections of the fan base that his loyalty should lie firmly with the club that helped shape his professional career.

Clarifying his loyalty

The issue has become even more pronounced in recent seasons as Arsenal and Manchester City have developed into major rivals at the top end of English football. This rivalry has ensured that Richards is frequently placed under the spotlight during broadcasts, particularly when covering matches involving either side, with colleagues often questioning or joking about where his true allegiance lies.

Richards has now attempted to clarify his position and address the ongoing discussion around his loyalty. Speaking on the matter, as reported by City Xtra, he said, “You know what, I’d like to right a few wrongs. I said, and if you look at programs when I was at Man City years ago, I always said I was an Arsenal fan.”

His comments suggest a desire to be consistent and transparent, reinforcing that his support for Arsenal is not a recent development but a long-held personal preference, despite his deep professional ties to Manchester City.