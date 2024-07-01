Micah Richards feels sorry for Arsenal star after England makes Euro 2024 progress

Micah Richards admits he feels sorry for Declan Rice as the Arsenal midfielder continues to play with new partners in the England team.

He started Euro 2024 with Trent Alexander-Arnold as his partner alongside Jude Bellingham. However, as the Liverpool star struggled, he was replaced by Conor Gallagher. The Chelsea man did not do much better, and he has now been replaced by Kobbie Mainoo, who might get the role long-term.

England came from behind to beat Slovakia in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 last night, and Mainoo was Rice’s partner in midfield.

After the game, Richards admitted he feels sorry for the Gunner, who has to try to form a good partnership with different players in the middle.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I feel a little bit sorry for Declan Rice. You’re looking for relationships on the field.

‘He’s played a couple of games with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, then Gallagher, then Mainoo. It’s hard for him.

‘Everyone’s saying, “we’ll have Rice and then we’ll have Bellingham”, but he needs that continuity to know what they want to do and how he wants to play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been a consistent member of the England team for Euro 2024, which shows that he remains one of the best at the Euros.

He will enter his second season with us next month, and we expect more big performances from him next term.

ADMIN COMMENT

