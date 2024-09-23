Micah Richards gives credit to Arsenal duo for another outstanding showing

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães were once again outstanding in Arsenal’s defence as the Gunners played out a 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Saliba is consistently reliable, but in recent weeks, Gabriel has emerged as arguably Arsenal’s most important player.

The Brazilian defender not only handled his duties against Erling Haaland but also scored what could have been the winning goal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

In the second half, Arsenal adopted an ultra-defensive approach, and both centre-backs were crucial in ensuring City struggled to find an equalizer.

It was a performance that fans will remember for a long time, and Micah Richards has once again praised their contributions.

The former defender said on Sky Sports:

“Gabriel and Saliba were unbelievable. To defend like that for 45 minutes in the second half against the best team in the league is remarkable.

“When Gabriel came to Arsenal he was making a few mistakes, but he has changed his game to be reliable.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Gabriel have formed a good partnership in our defence and if both of them stay fit, we can be champions of England at the end of this season.

But our other players also have to deliver fine performances for the team, otherwise, we will struggle to get positive results.

