Micah Richards gives his opinion on Jesus potentially moving to Arsenal

Micah Richards has urged Manchester City not to sell in-form Arsenal target, Gabriel Jesus.

The striker has been on the radar of the Gunners in the last few months, and he could leave City if they lure Erling Haaland to the club as expected.

He didn’t start this season well, but he has been prolific in the last few weeks as they look to add another Premier League title to their cabinet.

Arsenal needs new strikers after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and they could still be without Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette by the start of next season.

Former City man, Micah Richards, has, however, urged the Premier League champions to keep Jesus.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘With Man City, we always know they’ll create chances, it’s just about taking them. He was linked about potentially moving away, but if it was my decision, he wouldn’t be going anywhere because he’s a vital part of this team. ‘

Jesus has shown his qualities in the last few weeks, and we will enjoy him in his present form.

However, City is not a selling club, and his return to form could prompt them to change their minds about allowing him to leave the club.

